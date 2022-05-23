Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Bonterra Energy Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BNE opened at C$10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.06 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.59. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.20 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

