Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stake Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.24% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

