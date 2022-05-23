Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,366,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,903,000 after acquiring an additional 160,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synopsys by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

SNPS opened at $306.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.76 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

