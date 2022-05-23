Taseko Mines (TGB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.70 to C$3.40.

5/6/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

5/6/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

5/6/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

4/22/2022 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

4/19/2022 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

4/13/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

4/8/2022 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Get Taseko Mines Limited alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.