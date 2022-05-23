TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,537 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Equity Bancshares worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQBK shares. StockNews.com lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.50%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.