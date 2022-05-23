TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $41.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.