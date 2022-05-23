TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,661 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,227 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $81.93 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

