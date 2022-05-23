TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,872,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

