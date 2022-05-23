TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,206 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.90 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,734 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.