TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 74,082 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 67,132 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.