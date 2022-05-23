Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perficient were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

