Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $867,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 77.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,918,000 after buying an additional 132,003 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth $7,678,000. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $7,534,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,136,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $73.19 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

