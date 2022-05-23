Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Lifted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

