Teramo Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.3% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $137.59 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.