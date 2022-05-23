Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tokyo Electron in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.
