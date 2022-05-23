Topaz Energy Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million.

TPZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.54.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$23.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.51 and a 12 month high of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 93.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 362.55%.

In related news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

