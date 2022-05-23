Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $90,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

