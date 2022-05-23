Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Position Cut by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,454 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.39% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 365,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 351,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 196,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $560.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

