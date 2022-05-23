Viasat (VSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $68.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Viasat alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.