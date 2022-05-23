Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Financial Survey

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vicinity Motor and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Lordstown Motors 6 2 0 0 1.25

Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $3.79, suggesting a potential upside of 77.73%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50% Lordstown Motors N/A -70.53% -56.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.49 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -4.33 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.03) -1.05

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.