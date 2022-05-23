Wedbush Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

