West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 221.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,766,000 after acquiring an additional 252,111 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 133,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,240 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after acquiring an additional 183,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

WFG stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

