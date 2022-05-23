Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $108.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $104.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.74.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.