Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $984.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

