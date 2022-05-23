Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $691.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will post sales of $691.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $663.70 million. DexCom posted sales of $595.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.65.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $321.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. DexCom has a 52 week low of $302.61 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.08.

DexCom’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,689 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

