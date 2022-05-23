Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,396 shares of company stock worth $1,890,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.96 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.