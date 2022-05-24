$1.52 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 million. Humanigen reported sales of $1.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year sales of $78.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $143.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $254.13 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $467.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 24,421.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,778,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,200. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in Humanigen by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Humanigen by 2,162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 847,109 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

HGEN opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.01.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

