$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $693.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.71. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

