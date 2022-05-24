$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,295 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Chemours by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.