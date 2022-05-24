$100.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $100.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.60 million to $104.60 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $101.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $406.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.75 million to $419.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $413.01 million, with estimates ranging from $395.72 million to $430.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.