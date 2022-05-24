$118.53 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) to report $118.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.26 million. Exponent reported sales of $112.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $465.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.80 million to $468.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $499.88 million, with estimates ranging from $495.27 million to $504.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

