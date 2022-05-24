$123.26 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to report $123.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $82.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $457.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.37 million to $464.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $570.56 million, with estimates ranging from $554.82 million to $597.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the period.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $530.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

