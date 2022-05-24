134,108 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,813,000. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

