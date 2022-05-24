$193.92 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $193.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.31 million and the lowest is $190.10 million. Natera posted sales of $142.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $805.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.10 million to $814.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $950.38 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Shares of NTRA opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

