$200.98 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will announce $200.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.00 million and the lowest is $192.00 million. Lantheus reported sales of $101.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $822.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $804.55 million to $832.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $912.43 million, with estimates ranging from $872.50 million to $935.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,551 shares of company stock worth $7,143,905. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

