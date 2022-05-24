$23.88 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) will report $23.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $22.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $97.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $100.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $109.88 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $119.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

CHCT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

