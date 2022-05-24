235,516 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 235,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.22% of SunOpta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 14.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $757.45 million, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

