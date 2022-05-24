361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Trading Up 0.4%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

361 Degrees International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

