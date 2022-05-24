361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Trading Up 0.4%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
361 Degrees International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)
