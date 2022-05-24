$574.13 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will report sales of $574.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.70 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $4,965,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

