$79.33 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to announce sales of $79.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $15.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 419.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $346.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $374.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $472.91 million, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $532.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

LIND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $172,606.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,631,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,670 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 932,572 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.