$93.33 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to post sales of $93.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Skillz posted sales of $89.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $396.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.80 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $461.27 million, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.26.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $712.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Skillz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

