Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 412,554 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Abcam by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Abcam by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $809.75.

Abcam stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

