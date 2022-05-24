AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 28,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 57,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.