AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

