AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.07. AGT Food and Ingredients shares last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 228,393 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.40. The firm has a market cap of C$436.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.10.
About AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT)
