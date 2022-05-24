Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.78 and traded as high as C$9.78. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 430,768 shares trading hands.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -23.27.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

