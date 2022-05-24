Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 255,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,535,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3,533.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 242,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.