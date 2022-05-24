Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,388 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $589,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 161,186 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $3,901,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.