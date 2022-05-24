Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.55. Allied World Assurance shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55.
Allied World Assurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied World Assurance (AWHHF)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.