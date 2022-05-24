Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Shares Down 8%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 4,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

About Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

